Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for YVONNE ERMA GREENHAM. View Sign



GREENHAM, YVONNE ERMA With heavy hearts, the family announces the peaceful passing of Yvonne Erma Greenham on Tuesday, February 19, 2019. Yvonne was born in Toronto on April 15, 1931 to Ronald and Erma Lemaitre. She is survived by her children, Paul, Ruth, Andrew and Ernest. Yvonne was blessed with several beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren that came to her both naturally and as gifts. To some of these she was affectionately known as "Gramma Greenie". Yvonne spent much of her early life in Newmarket, then made her lasting home in Barrie where she met and married her dear husband, Kenneth Greenham (predeceased in 2001), whose children added joy to her family and her life. She enjoyed a wide circle of friends, including members of the group who provided fellowship, support and love during the last forty-seven years of her life. In the spirit of community, Yvonne shared her knowledge and skill with them, as well as through her volunteer work with the Ministry of Correctional Services. Yvonne loved both furry and feathered creatures and it is a comfort to think of her reunion with cherished pets Calla and Tasha. The family will miss her sassy nature, sense of humour, open affection and her coconut quickies. In fulfilling Yvonne's request, no service will be held. Interment of her ashes, along with those of her predeceased loved ones, will take place in spring. Heartfelt thanks to all who brought care and comfort during Yvonne's illness. These include Charles DiGaudio, the staff of Mulcaster Mews and the many devoted health care professionals at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre. In her memory, donations may be made to the Simcoe Muskoka Regional Cancer Program. Condolences may be left for the family at peacefultransition.ca Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close