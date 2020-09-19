1/1
YVONNE "BONNIE" HOY
HOY, YVONNE "BONNIE" Bonnie Hoy, beloved wife of Philip Hoy, much-loved mother of Tammy and Heather, dearest grandmother of Andrew and Keleigh, mother-in-law to the Jeffs (who never stopped trying to gain points with her) was called home on September 16, 2020, at the age of 80, in Mississauga. Bonnie will be terribly missed by her family and friends. Bonnie was born and raised in New Ross, Nova Scotia. She met her husband Philip when she moved to Toronto in the '60s. They later settled in Mississauga to raise their two daughters and were married for 52 years. She was a longtime member of St. Catherine of Siena Church and an elementary school teacher for many years at both St. Catherine of Siena and Bishop Scalabrini schools. Bonnie's sense of humour can be seen in the family photos so often taken in the midst of a witty comment. Her presence always filled the room and she not only enjoyed having the last laugh, but she also loved to sing and be merry. Bonnie had a lifelong love of travel. She and Philip traveled to every corner of the earth and to every exotic locale they could get to. She particularly loved cruises and her winter trips to Florida. She was always happy with the sunshine on her face and a pinot grigio in her hand. A funeral mass has been arranged by www.catholic-cemeteries.ca and will be held at St. Catherine of Siena Church on September 19, 2020 at 9:30 a.m.

Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 19, 2020.
