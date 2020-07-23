1/1
YVONNE LORRAINE SHAKER
SHAKER, YVONNE LORRAINE (nee AZIZ) It is with great sadness that the family of Yvonne announces her peaceful passing in Toronto on Friday, July 17, 2020. She was predeceased by her loving husband, George. Yvonne is sadly missed by her three daughters, Catherine McKernan, Mary Ellen Shaker and Barbara Reid, as well as her three grandchildren, Trevor, Andrew, and Owen. We are especially thankful to Bienni Villanueva, her "fourth daughter," for the care and companionship she gave to our mother. Yvonne was born in London, Ontario in 1927 to Freda and Fred Aziz. She graduated from Western University in London with a degree in psychology. After marrying and moving to Toronto, Yvonne began work as a clinical psychologist at Sunnybrook Hospital, then moved to Branson Hospital as Chief Psychologist. She continued her commitment to the profession by starting a private practice following her retirement, remaining active in various mental health organizations. Yvonne will be buried beside George in Mount Pleasant Cemetery, during a graveside service attended by her immediate family. As Yvonne was a mental health advocate throughout her life, any donations would be appreciated to the Canadian Mental Health Association (CAMH), Ontario Shores, or a charity of your choice. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.


July 23, 2020
Memory Eternal. My thoughts are with you and your family at this very sad time. Your lifetime memories with your mother will never be forgotten.
Christine Pickering
Friend
