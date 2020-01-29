|
|
REE, YVONNE MARIE (nee FLYNN) Passed away peacefully, at Headwaters Health Care Centre on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at the age of 86. Beloved wife of the late Gordon Ree. Dear mother of Gary, Brian (Karen), Steven (Gail) and David (Kelly). Loved nana by Aaron, Amanda (Matt), Daniel, Dale, Ryan, Brandon, Chantelle, Catlen (Sam), Blake and Alyssa. Yvonne was a great-nana to Nathan, Emma, Max, Payton, Lucas, McKenna, Morrison and Georgia. Yvonne will be sadly missed by her siblings Dale, Eleanor and Lorne, Carolyn and Paul, Carol and Mary and predeceased by her brothers, Don and Barry and sister-in-law Sarah. Yvonne will be dearly missed by sister-in-law Nancy Scott, several nieces and nephews from the Ree's, Flynn's, Phillip's, Sampson's and Scotts families. Visitation will be held at the Dods & McNair Funeral Home, Chapel & Reception Centre, 21 First St., Orangeville, on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, from 2:00 - 4:00 and 7:00 - 9:00 p.m. Funeral Service will be held in the Chapel on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at 2:30 p.m., with visitation one hour prior. Memorial donations to Covenant House would be appreciated by the family. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.dodsandmcnair.com
Published in the Toronto Star on Jan. 29, 2020