YVONNE MARIE STUART
STUART, YVONNE MARIE It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of our loving Mom and Nana, Yvonne Marie Stuart (nee Bernard) on June 16, 2020 in her 95th year. Survived by her son John and wife Helen (nee Czako), and daughter Susan. Nana will be dearly missed by her grandchildren Jay, Samantha and her fiancé (Edward Rhodes). Forever and always in our hearts. Mom will be laid to rest next to Dad, John George Stuart, at Elmwood Cemetery. Words cannot express our gratitude to current and former staff at Woodhaven especially the PSWs and PNs of Stouffville Village for their kindness and care. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Patrick's Parish, Markham, on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Due to COVID-19, we please ask that social distancing rules are respected and masks are worn. Attendance at church may be limited due to the government restrictions. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Toronto Humane Society or The St. John Canada Foundation's Therapy Dogs Program. Online condolences may be made at www.dixongarland.com

Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Dixon-Garland Funeral Home
166 Main Street North
Markham, ON L3P 1Y3
(905) 294-2030
