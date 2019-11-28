BALZEREIT, Yvonne Natalie (nee KYLE) January 19, 1931 – November 25, 2019 Absent from the body, present with the Lord and her beloved parents, Jean and Norman Kyle. Yvonne was baptized this past January 6th, after a lifetime of wishing it so. She is now free of earthly restraints to hear and see clearly for the first time since she was three years old. Yvonne died peacefully at home after years of progressing dementia. She will be missed by her husband of 65 years, Ed and her two children and three grandchildren. Lastly, thank you to her care team who made living and dying at home possible. Graveside Service at Park Lawn Cemetery, 2845 Bloor St. W., Etobicoke, on Friday, November 29, 2019 at 1:30 p.m.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 28, 2019