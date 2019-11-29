Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for YVONNE NATALIE (KYLE) BALZEREIT. View Sign Service Information Graveside service 1:30 PM Park Lawn Cemetery 2845 Bloor St. W. Etobicoke , ON View Map Obituary



January 19, 1931 – November 25, 2019

Absent from the body, present with the Lord and her beloved parents, Jean and Norman Kyle. Yvonne was baptized this past January 6th, after a lifetime of wishing it so. She is now free of earthly restraints to hear and see clearly for the first time since she was three years old. Yvonne died peacefully at home after years of progressing dementia. She will be missed by her husband of 65 years, Ed and her two children and three grandchildren. Lastly, thank you to her care team who made living and dying at home possible. Graveside Service at Park Lawn Cemetery, 2845 Bloor St. W., Etobicoke, on Friday, November 29, 2019 at 1:30 p.m.

