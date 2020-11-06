1/1
YVONNE PALMER
PALMER, YVONNE 1922 - 2020 Mum lived a full and exciting 98 years. Born in London, England, May 25, 1922, she passed away at Newmarket, Ontario on October 23, 2020. She was a veteran of World War II, when she met Edward, (2008), a pilot with the RCAF and her husband of 64 years. Yvonne immigrated to Canada as a war bride, settling in Toronto and eventually Hepworth, Ontario. Proud mother to Ted (Valerie), Colleen (Don), Michael (Suzanne) and Peter (Carol). Devoted and cherished nana of 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. A family service will be conducted at the National Military Cemetery in Ottawa. If so desired, a memorial contribution to the Canadian Diabetic Society would be appreciated. To leave condolences for family visit basicfunerals.ca

Published in Toronto Star on Nov. 6, 2020.
