ROWLEY, YVONNE "WILLA" (nee CURRAN) Passed away unexpectedly in hospital, on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at the age of 86. Predeceased by her husband Kenneth of 58 years. Loving mother and grandmother of Steven (Mary Ellen) and Zachary (Maria), predeceased by brothers John and Bill, loyal sister to Shirley (Ron) and brother Jim (Jane). Visitation at Ward Funeral Home, 2035 Weston Rd., Friday, December 6th from 6-9 p.m. and Funeral Service, Chapel, Saturday, December 7th at 9:30 a.m., reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Indwell Community Homes (grandson's place of employment) or Weston Area Emergency Services.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 5, 2019