Service Information Morley Bedford Funeral Services 159 Eglinton Avenue West Toronto , ON M4R 1A8 (416)-489-8733 Funeral service 11:00 AM St. John's York Mills Anglican Church 19 Don Ridge Drive Toronto , ON

AZIZ, YVONNE TEMPE (nee SALMON) Passed away peacefully on November 15, 2019 in Toronto, in her 101st year. A third-generation Australian, she was born in New South Wales on May 14, 1919. Yvonne was predeceased by Abdul Aziz (deceased 2003), her beloved husband of nearly 60 years. She was the loving and dedicated mother of Jane Griffiths of Markham and Julian Aziz (Jennifer Dakin) of Oakville. Yvonne was also the devoted and cherished grandmother of Lesley Griffiths (Andrew), Michael Griffiths, Courtney Reistetter, Megan Kempe (Somers), Ryan Folk (Jay) and Connolly Aziz, and affectionately known as "Great-Grammy" to all ten of her adoring great-grandchildren. Our memories of her will remain precious to us, as will her legacy of unreserved devotion to our family. Raised and educated in Sydney, Australia, Yvonne was a gifted linguist, fluent in French and German, in addition to her native English. Her love of language prompted her travel to Europe at a young age and, in 1939, she left her native Australia first for England and then to France where she planned to study at the Sorbonne. The winds of World War II and the aggression of Germany saw her leave France for England, where she became a freelance translator for the British Foreign Office before immigrating to New York where she worked for British Security Coordination – the covert organization set up by the British Intelligence Service (MI6) on the authorization of British Prime Minister Winston Churchill. Following her marriage in 1944 to Abdul Aziz, a member of the Royal Indian Engineers, she relocated to India where she lived through the turbulent and often violent period of Indian independence that resulted in the country's partitioning into the current nations of India and Pakistan. Her son, Julian, was born in New Delhi in 1946 and her daughter, Jane, in Karachi, Pakistan, in 1949. Yvonne, her husband and daughter came to Canada in 1957 to settle in Toronto and were later joined by their son in 1959. In Toronto, Yvonne worked for the Canadian Association of Adult Education and soon became the editor of the Association's journal, Continuous Learning. In 1964, she joined the staff of York University, ultimately finding herself working in the President's office, where she distinguished herself, not only as an effective, competent and outstanding administrator, but as a woman of deep social conscience and a tireless champion of her gender. Over the years of her service to York University through to her retirement, Yvonne's work ethic, uncompromising integrity, quiet dignity, tact, charm and dedication all combined to see her become one of the most beloved and respected members of the university community. In 1985, York University honored her with the degree of Doctor of Laws (honoris cause) in recognition of her distinguished career of service as an administrator for the university, respected colleague and valued friend. Through all, she was a devoted wife, a wise and loving mother and a proud and adoring great-grandmother. Yvonne Tempe Aziz was an extraordinary woman who lived an extraordinary life for a full century across four continents during some of the most tempestuous and challenging times in modern history. The memory that she lived her life with grace and courage will endure. But most of all, we will remember her fondly for her love and dedication to our family. Friends are welcomed to pay their respects to Yvonne on Monday, November 25, 2019 at St. John's York Mills Anglican Church at 19 Don Ridge Drive, Toronto. The funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. followed by a reception at the church. If desired and in lieu of flowers, a donation in her memory may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society of Canada, 250 Dundas Street West, Suite 500, Toronto, ON M5T 2Z5.



