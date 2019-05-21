BOU-YOUNES, Zaki "John" Mansour Loving Husband, Father, Grandfather, Brother, Uncle and Son It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Zaki "John" Bou-Younes, who left us peacefully surrounded by the love of his family, at the Dorothy Ley Hospice, on Saturday, May 18, 2019, at the age of 75. Loving and devoted husband of 44 years to Helen, very dear father of Joseph (Laura), John (Stella), Mary-Anne (Nathan) and Michael (Marci). Such a "Special Papa" to his precious little angels Marina, Hazel, Mason, Max and Madeline. Son of Hala and the late Mansour Bou-Younes, brother to Zakieh, Marwa, the late Maha, the late Daad, Yousef, Ramez, Hanna and special brother-in-law to Jean Emily Drywski. Uncle to nieces and nephews in Canada and Lebanon. A renowned home builder in Sunnylea and Humber Valley and proud founding member of Our Lady of Lebanon Maronite Church. Founder and owner of ARC Contracting and Continental Plumbing and Heating. A proud cottager at Deanlea Beach throughout all seasons. Zaki is remembered by all for his tireless efforts to enrich the lives of those around him. Many thanks for the caring and the compassion shown by Dr. S. Gideon, Dr. N. Leighl, Dr. A. Bezjak, the Princess Margaret Cancer Center and the Dorothy Ley Hospice. Friends and family will be received at Scott Funeral Home, 420 Dundas St. E., Mississauga. Visitation on Tuesday, May 21st and Wednesday, May 22nd from 3 to 5 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. Funeral to be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 23rd at Our Lady of Lebanon Church, 1515 Queen St. W., Toronto.

