ABRAMSON, ZAV MORTON Professor Emeritus of Mathematics at York University and jazz drummer extraordinaire, passed away at Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at the age of 80, after a courageous year-long battle. Loving husband to Blanca Abramson, with whom he celebrated his 50th wedding anniversary last June. Devoted father and father-in-law of Bram and Jennifer, Darren and Jennifer, Joy and Craig and Ray and fiancee Amy. Doting granddad of Orli, Amit, Erez and Aviva. Son of the late Ray and Joe Abramson of Montreal and beloved brother of Margaret and Morlin Aster, uncle of Shawn and Ariel Aster, Leora and Adam Freiheit and Shayna and Aaron Weisz. A respected teacher and colleague to generations of York University students, professors and co-workers. Shiva at 395 Montrose Avenue, Toronto, M6G 3H2. Shiva visits Wednesday following the interment up to 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 to 9:00 p.m., Thursday, Sunday and Monday 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 7:00 to 9:00 p.m., Friday 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. Memorial donations may be made to UJA of Greater Toronto (Shelley, 416-631-5685), in Professor Abramson's memory.

