VIZINTIN, Zdene August 7, 1928 - December 14, 2019 Passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto at the age of 91. Beloved husband of Anne Vizintin (nee Kotze). Loving father of Joan (Skerl), Lori (Loreto) and Rachelle (Jensen). Loved and respected by sons-in-law Scott Jensen, Mario Loreto and Frank Skerl. Adored grandfather ("Stari-Ata") of Sarah and Lisa Jensen, Joseph and Michael Loreto, and Katarina and Bernadette Skerl. Dearly loved brother of Marjan Vizintin, Darinka Drobnic and Metka Matelic. Predeceased by his brothers, Janez, Stane, Srece, Milan, Peter and by his sister Mara (Muhic). Dearly loved brother-in-law of Mary Kotze and Angela (Kotze) Cowell and Laird Cowell. He will be missed by numerous nieces and nephews and dear family and friends in Canada and Slovenia. The family will receive friends at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles – Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville) from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 17th. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 18th at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church (78 Clifton Road – St. Clair Avenue East just west of Mt. Pleasant Road). Interment at Mount Hope Cemetery, 305 Erskine Avenue, Toronto. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to either: The Shepherd's Trust, 115 Yonge Street, Toronto, ON, M4T 1W2, or Aid to Women, 300 Gerrard Street East, Toronto, ON, M5A 2G7. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 16, 2019