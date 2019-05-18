Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ZELMA CLEMENTENA KIPPING. View Sign Service Information Morley Bedford Funeral Services 159 Eglinton Avenue West Toronto , ON M4R 1A8 (416)-489-8733 Visitation 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Morley Bedford Funeral Home 159 Eglinton Avenue West Toronto , ON View Map Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Morley Bedford Funeral Home 159 Eglinton Avenue West Toronto , ON View Map Funeral service 1:30 PM Saint Thomas's Anglican Church 383 Huron Street Toronto , ON View Map Memorial Gathering 4:00 PM at her home 40 Bracondale Hill Road View Map Obituary

KIPPING, ZELMA CLEMENTENA (nee CHARLTON) 1924 - 2019 Zelma died peacefully at her home at 40 Bracondale Hill Road, Toronto, on Monday, May 13, 2019, of natural causes. She was 95 years of age. She is survived by her husband John (Jack) Kipping, her sons Albert and Gordon and her grandson Morgan. Zelma came to Canada from Jamaica in 1957 and married in 1963. She was very influential with her strong leadership abilities. She was an industrious worker practicing as a seamstress, a tailor and a professional housekeeper. For many years she worked for the T. Eaton Company at several downtown Toronto locations and was well known there. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Morley Bedford Funeral Home, 159 Eglinton Avenue West, on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. A funeral service will be held at Saint Thomas's Anglican Church, 383 Huron Street, Toronto, at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2019, with burial to follow at Prospect Cemetery. All relatives, friends and neighbours are invited to a reception at her home at 40 Bracondale Hill Road afterwards at 4 p.m.



