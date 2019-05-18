ZELMA CLEMENTENA KIPPING

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ZELMA CLEMENTENA KIPPING.
Service Information
Morley Bedford Funeral Services
159 Eglinton Avenue West
Toronto, ON
M4R 1A8
(416)-489-8733
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Morley Bedford Funeral Home
159 Eglinton Avenue West
Toronto, ON
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, May 22, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Morley Bedford Funeral Home
159 Eglinton Avenue West
Toronto, ON
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 23, 2019
1:30 PM
Saint Thomas's Anglican Church
383 Huron Street
Toronto, ON
View Map
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, May 23, 2019
4:00 PM
at her home
40 Bracondale Hill Road
View Map
Obituary

KIPPING, ZELMA CLEMENTENA (nee CHARLTON) 1924 - 2019 Zelma died peacefully at her home at 40 Bracondale Hill Road, Toronto, on Monday, May 13, 2019, of natural causes. She was 95 years of age. She is survived by her husband John (Jack) Kipping, her sons Albert and Gordon and her grandson Morgan. Zelma came to Canada from Jamaica in 1957 and married in 1963. She was very influential with her strong leadership abilities. She was an industrious worker practicing as a seamstress, a tailor and a professional housekeeper. For many years she worked for the T. Eaton Company at several downtown Toronto locations and was well known there. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Morley Bedford Funeral Home, 159 Eglinton Avenue West, on Wednesday, May 22, 2019. A funeral service will be held at Saint Thomas's Anglican Church, 383 Huron Street, Toronto, at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2019, with burial to follow at Prospect Cemetery. All relatives, friends and neighbours are invited to a reception at her home at 40 Bracondale Hill Road afterwards at 4 p.m.
logo
Published in the Toronto Star on May 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.