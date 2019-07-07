Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Zeno Celeste PAGURA. View Sign Service Information Newediuk Funeral Home - Kipling Chapel 2058 Kipling Ave Etobicoke , ON M9W4J9 (416)-745-7555 Obituary





PAGURA, Zeno Celeste July 2, 2019 was indeed a beautiful day. Until 4:44 p.m. That is when our Daddy and Hubby, Zeno Celeste Pagura, suddenly left us to take what he affectionately referred to as his "dirt nap". We hated it when he would joke about taking a dirt nap, but on that Tuesday, that's what happened. He didn't come home for dinner that night and we waited for hours for his annoyingly loud modified Ford150 to pull into the driveway. But it didn't. Zeno was born on September 25, 1962, in Toronto to Remigio and Silvana. He was raised to be proud of his Italian heritage and learned the meaning of hard work because of their humble immigrant beginnings. He shared S-cookies and a room with his brother Marco and teased his sister Sonia mercilessly. They taught him to honour family the most. He was a big and beautiful baby that grew up to be a big and beautiful man that we loved and called Daddy, Hubby, Brother, Son, Zio, Uncle, Cousin and, most importantly, our protector. Zeno's other half, for 26 long years, was Irena. They built a warm and welcoming home where the doors were always open. They made a life together and created and nurtured their two girls, Alexa and Danielle. The girls were Zeno's life. The two dogs came later and Zeno learned to love them too. Zeno graduated from York University with a degree in Geography which he used (not at all) when he decided to become a home builder. And for 30 years, Zeno constructed stunning homes. This was his gift. There are homes all over this city that are his legacy. People trusted Zeno because he was always honest with his clients. He always dealt with integrity and was beloved by the many trades with whom he worked. Zeno loved his garden, the cottage, his Papa's grappa, his Steelers, all sports, Haagen-Dazs chocolate ice cream, fine clothing, music, peach coloured shirts (not pink), the winning Raptors, entertaining, fancy dinner parties with their many many beautiful friends at the house, telling stories, collecting art, more sports and curating a collection of fine wines, which Irena will now fully enjoy. He loved his sports buddies, anything to do with politics, his Amazon Prime account, travelling and teaching his girls how to change tires and mow the lawn in a light/dark configuration. Irena endured countless hours of Zero Dark Thirty and Black Hawk Down much to Zeno's delight and on his bedside table, Geddy Lee's autographed picture personalized to Zeno replaced a family portrait once located there. Zeno was man of many talents, but most importantly he was a family man who lived for his three girls, a very hard worker and always the life of the party. He was a life force, forever positive, smiling, laughing, engaging, giving and always generating endless happiness. He is missed by Irena, Alexa and Danielle, Silvana and Mary, Nonno and Dido (who are waiting his arrival), Diana, Todd, Adriana and Andrew, Sonia, Chiara and Simone, Marco, Heather, Stefan and Katerina and many other family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please do a random act of kindness in Zeno's name as Zeno couldn't say no to anyone that asked for help. If you are so inclined, the Heart & Stroke Fundation would welcome your donation or you can donate for a Mass in Zeno's name. Resting at the NEWEDIUK FUNERAL HOME, KIPLING CHAPEL, 2058 Kipling Avenue (north of Rexdale Boulevard), on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. with Panakhyda at 7:30 p.m. Funeral Wednesday, July 10, 2019 with Divine Liturgy at St. Demetrius Church, 135 La Rose Avenue, at 10:00 a.m. Interment Park Lawn Cemetery. Published in the Toronto Star on July 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

