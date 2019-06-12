GORECKI, ZENONA Peacefully passed away at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre, Barrie on Saturday, June 8, 2019. Zenona Gorecki (nee Morgner) of Bradford in her 87th year. Beloved wife of the late Kazimierz (Karl). Loving mother of Bruce (Cathy) and John (Bev). Proud Babcia of Natasha (Shawn), Liana (Scott), Nicholas; Jay (Christine), Paul (Kelly), Stace and Brittni (Seve). Cherished Babcia of Cameron, Matthew, Charlotte, Abagayle, Christina and Onalie. Dear sister of late Henry, John (Wesia) and Elizabeth (late Mitch). Zenona will also be fondly remembered by nieces, nephews and cousins. Friends will be received at Skwarchuk Funeral Home, 30 Simcoe Rd., Bradford (1-800-209-4803) for visitation on Saturday, June 15, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. until the time of a funeral service at 11 a.m. Interment Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Bradford. In Zenona's memory, donations may be made to the Cancer Unit at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre.
Published in the Toronto Star on June 12, 2019