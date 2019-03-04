DOBILAS, Zigmantas Passed away peacefully at the age of 100 years on Friday, March 1, 2019. He leaves his sister Sofija Dilkus and nieces Marija Birute Batraks, Luci Dilkus, Jennifer Cary, Wendy Heslop, Vilija Bilous, Dalia Dobilas, Violet Wytiuk, and nephews Kestutis Dilkus, Geoffrey Dobilas, and their families. Friends may call at the Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W., at Windermere, east of the Jane subway, on Wednesday from 6 - 9 p.m. Prayers at 8 p.m. Funeral Mass will be at Church of the Resurrection, 1 Resurrection Road on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. Interment at St. John's Lithuanian Cemetery to follow. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Zigmantas DOBILAS.
Turner & Porter Funeral Directors - Yorke Chapel
2357 Bloor Street West
Toronto, ON M6S 1P4
(416) 767-3153
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 4, 2019