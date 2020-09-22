EGLE, Zigurds (Ziggy) Karlis July 27, 1933 - September 19, 2020 Beloved husband of Dzidra for 62 years. Loving and caring father of Daina (Uldis) and Erik (Lisa). Adored opaps of Erik Jr., Kaylee, and Keira. He also leaves behind sisters Maiga and Zaiga, nieces Ilze and Catherina, and nephews Reinits and Peter. During his long and full life, Ziggy overcame many medical obstacles. He displayed courage, perserverance, and the 'fight of a lion.' During his working years, Ziggy was a tool and die maker for Canada Packers in Toronto. He was always the ultimate handyman. He loved to work with his hands and tinker with various projects before and during his 30 year retirement. He was ready, willing, and able to also help others along the way -- and the first to offer a beer to celebrate the job's completion. Family was of the upmost importance to Ziggy. He was truly a devoted, loving husband to Dzidra. They shared a lifetime of joyful memories, especially the many happy years while living at their Lake Simcoe residence during retirement. Ziggy was a 'straight shooter,' whose word and his handshake was his bond. He was always the ultimate gentleman in his dealings with everyone he met. He will be truly missed and never forgotten. Until we are together again. Much thanks to Dr. Crystal Luchiw and the exceptional nursing staff on the 3rd floor Senior's Special Care Wing at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Barrie. A private family service will be held with a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Canadian Cancer Society
. "Love is everlasting."