1/
Zigurds Karlis (Ziggy) EGLE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Zigurds's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
EGLE, Zigurds (Ziggy) Karlis July 27, 1933 - September 19, 2020 Beloved husband of Dzidra for 62 years. Loving and caring father of Daina (Uldis) and Erik (Lisa). Adored opaps of Erik Jr., Kaylee, and Keira. He also leaves behind sisters Maiga and Zaiga, nieces Ilze and Catherina, and nephews Reinits and Peter. During his long and full life, Ziggy overcame many medical obstacles. He displayed courage, perserverance, and the 'fight of a lion.' During his working years, Ziggy was a tool and die maker for Canada Packers in Toronto. He was always the ultimate handyman. He loved to work with his hands and tinker with various projects before and during his 30 year retirement. He was ready, willing, and able to also help others along the way -- and the first to offer a beer to celebrate the job's completion. Family was of the upmost importance to Ziggy. He was truly a devoted, loving husband to Dzidra. They shared a lifetime of joyful memories, especially the many happy years while living at their Lake Simcoe residence during retirement. Ziggy was a 'straight shooter,' whose word and his handshake was his bond. He was always the ultimate gentleman in his dealings with everyone he met. He will be truly missed and never forgotten. Until we are together again. Much thanks to Dr. Crystal Luchiw and the exceptional nursing staff on the 3rd floor Senior's Special Care Wing at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Barrie. A private family service will be held with a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Canadian Cancer Society. "Love is everlasting."

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Sep. 22, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved