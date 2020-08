JOYCE, ZILLAH In the early hours of August 11, 2020, Zillah Joyce peacefully closed her eyes in her room in Bethany Lodge, Unionville, Ontario, with family by her side and opened them in the presence of her beloved Lord Jesus Christ. Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, friend and aunt. She lived a life full of trust in the Lord Jesus and love for others. Visitation Friday 6-9 p.m. Funeral Saturday at 3 p.m. see Chapel Ridge website for details. www.chapelridgefh.com