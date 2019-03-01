WALDMAN, Zlata (nee MIJATOVIC) March 1, 1922 - February 15, 2019 With heavy hearts we announce Zlata's passing. She will greatly be missed by her children, grandchildren, in-laws, nieces and nephew. Born in Sombor, Yugoslavia. She was a member of the 1948 National Olympic Gymnastics team. She won 2 medals. Zlata was beautiful, stylish and loved family above and beyond anything else. Entombment will be held at the YORK CEMETERY, 160 Beecroft Rd., Toronto (north of Sheppard, west of Yonge St., 416-221-3404), on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 2 p.m.
Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 1, 2019