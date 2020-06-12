ZLATICA KRMPOTIC
KRMPOTIC, ZLATICA It is with broken hearts we announce the peaceful passing of our beloved wife, mother and grandmother, on June 9, 2020, in her 94th year. Cherished wife of 53 years to Ladislav Krmpotic. Predeceased by her dear son Mladen Majic. Revered and honoured mother to Ivica Bukovac. Adored grandmother "Baba" to Marko Bukovac (Leyla). Proud great-grandmother to Tatiana and Thomas. She will be sadly missed by family and friends in both Canada and Croatia, especially by her dear friend Manda Rukavina. Zlatica will be remembered for her kind heart, strength and generosity. We will love and miss her forever. A Mass in her honour will be held at a later date due to the pandemic restrictions. Funeral Arrangements have been entrusted to Glen Oaks Funeral Home. Please visit Zlatica's page for more information www.glenoaks.ca

Published in Toronto Star on Jun. 12, 2020.
