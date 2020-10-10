1/1
ZOE CHILCO
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ZOE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CHILCO, ZOE Died peacefully October 6, 2020 at the age of 75 at home, after singing her favourite songs through laughs and tears with her family. A French teacher, massage therapist, radio host, writer and singer-songwriter, Zoe lived life to the fullest, inspiring others to do the same. She received world- class treatment at Princess Margaret Hospital for ovarian cancer and, as it worsened, chose to end her journey the way she lived it: on her own terms, with support from Josh and Nigel, her outstanding palliative team. Zoe leaves her beloved son Christopher and wife Morgan, cherished grandchildren Jack and Phoebe, her loving siblings Cathy, Paul (Tammie), Anthony (Ruth), Joe (Debbie), Margaret, Marianne (Dan) and Lucy (Eric), their children and grandchildren, and extended family. Her close friends, including Beatrice, Carolynn and Eric, Cheryl and Dave, Heather, John, Marian, Randy, Rena, Richard and Susan, were precious to her, as were her neighbours in Toronto and Haliburton, and new friends from her travels, concerts and community events. She was a powerful, creative force who fought for justice and equity, was loved and loved fiercely, and will be missed deeply by all lucky enough to know her. Her final resting place is Twelve Mile Lake United Church Cemetery, with an exquisite view of her favourite beach. A memorial may be held when safe to gather.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Toronto Star on Oct. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved