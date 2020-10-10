ZOE CHILCO

CHILCO, ZOE Died peacefully October 6, 2020 at the age of 75 at home, after singing her favourite songs through laughs and tears with her family. A French teacher, massage therapist, radio host, writer and singer-songwriter, Zoe lived life to the fullest, inspiring others to do the same. She received world- class treatment at Princess Margaret Hospital for ovarian cancer and, as it worsened, chose to end her journey the way she lived it: on her own terms, with support from Josh and Nigel, her outstanding palliative team. Zoe leaves her beloved son Christopher and wife Morgan, cherished grandchildren Jack and Phoebe, her loving siblings Cathy, Paul (Tammie), Anthony (Ruth), Joe (Debbie), Margaret, Marianne (Dan) and Lucy (Eric), their children and grandchildren, and extended family. Her close friends, including Beatrice, Carolynn and Eric, Cheryl and Dave, Heather, John, Marian, Randy, Rena, Richard and Susan, were precious to her, as were her neighbours in Toronto and Haliburton, and new friends from her travels, concerts and community events. She was a powerful, creative force who fought for justice and equity, was loved and loved fiercely, and will be missed deeply by all lucky enough to know her. Her final resting place is Twelve Mile Lake United Church Cemetery, with an exquisite view of her favourite beach. A memorial may be held when safe to gather.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store