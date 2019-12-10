Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Zoë Jill Margaret GREER. View Sign Obituary

GREER, Zoë Jill Margaret April 2, 1949 - December 6, 2019 It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Zoë Jill Margaret Greer. She passed away suddenly at the age of 70 at Credit Valley Hospital, with loved ones by her side to say a very sad goodbye to the matriarch of a very close knit family. Zoë was born in London, England to the late Hugh and Marjorie Molland and immigrated to Canada in 1960, where she met her best friend and beloved husband of 49 years, Dwight. She was the loving and devoted mother of Amy (Michael), Ashley (Jeff) and Fiona (Adrian). The joy of her life were her grandchildren, Rachel, Ellie, Luke and Glenn. She will be sadly missed by her dear sister, Judy (Steve), brothers-in-law Donald (Anne, 2015) and Kevin (Gail) as well as all her nephews and nieces. Zoë was a proud teacher for many years, working for both the York Region and Peel Region Boards of Education. She will be fondly remembered by all of her students and colleagues. Zoë captured the hearts of everyone she met and will be dearly missed by many cousins, friends and extended family all over the world. A celebration of life will take place on Sunday, December 15th, from 1-4 p.m. at Brampton Golf Club. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a charity that is dear to your heart, just like Zoë.

