SALVOR, Zofia May 22, 1934 - December 19, 2019 Zofia (Sophia/Sophie) Salvor, widow of the late Henry Salvor, dear mother of Mark and beloved grandmother of Conrad Jeffery Salvor. Friends may call at Turner & Porter Yorke Chapel, 2357 Bloor St. W., at Windermere, east of the Jane subway, on Tuesday from 6 – 8 p.m. Funeral Mass to be held at St. Casimir's Church, 156 Roncesvalles Ave., on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at 10 a.m. Interment to follow at Sanctuary Park Cemetery. Online condolences may be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Dec. 28, 2019