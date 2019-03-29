Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ZOLTAN HERMAN. View Sign

HERMAN, ZOLTAN On Wednesday, March 27, 2019 surrounded by his family, in his 97th year. Zoltan is a survivor of the Holocaust. Beloved husband of the late Magda. Dear father of George and Mieke, Judie and Howard. Devoted Papa of Tamara (Susi), Corinne (David), Jennifer (Brad), Emily (David) and Jaime and great-grand-Papa of five. Survived by his loving companion Judith Alt. The funeral service will be held on Friday, March 29th at Steeles Memorial Chapel, 350 Steeles Ave. W., Thornhill, at 12:30 p.m. Interment follows at the Pardes Shalom Cemetery, Community 2 section. Shiva will be observed at Amica Thornhill, 546 Steeles Ave. W. on Friday following the interment service until 6:30 p.m. and then continues Sunday and Monday 7-9 p.m. Evening services Sunday and Monday only at 7:30 p.m. Memorial contributions in Zoltan's memory may be made to the Sarah and Chaim Neuberger Holocaust Education Centre, 416-631-5689.

