SZALAY, Zoltan It is with great sadness that the family of Zoltan announces his passing on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at the age of 57. Zoltan will be dearly missed by his beloved wife Angela of 34 years. Loving father of Zoltan Jr. and his fiancée Betty. Zoltan will be dearly missed by many extended family and friends. His most important and cherished focus was his family. A Service of Remembrance will be held at Turner & Porter "Peel" Chapel, 2180 Hurontario St., Mississauga (Hwy. 10, north of QEW), on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 1 p.m. Online condolences can be made through www.turnerporter.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 27, 2019