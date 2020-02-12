Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Visitation Centre, Crematorium and Mausoleum
375 Mount Pleasant Road
Toronto, ON M4T 2V8
(416) 485-9129
Resources
More Obituaries for Zoltan TOTH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Zoltan TOTH

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Zoltan TOTH Obituary
TOTH, Zoltan August 17, 1934 – February 8, 2020 Passed away peacefully, at Cummer Lodge in his 86th year, with his caregiver at his side. Loving husband of Margaret (nee Watson). Loving brother to Ghislane and his late brother Imre. Fled to Canada during the Hungarian uprising in 1956. Worked 30 years at Toronto City Hall. He was an accomplished sailor, member of Ashbridge's Bay Yacht Club and an avid gardener. Special thanks to his caregiver Jessica, for her loving care. A reception will be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m., at the Revera Donway Retirement Place Residence, 8 The Donway E., Toronto, ON, M3C 3R7, 2nd floor reception area. Cremation to follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made to a charity of your choice, in memory of Zoltan. For online condolences, please visit www.etouch.ca
Published in the Toronto Star on Feb. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Zoltan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -