ZONG DI HUANG
HUANG, ZONG DI Zong Di Huang passed away peacefully at the age of 87 on the morning of May 6, 2020. Zong Di was born on November 12, 1933 in Taishan, Guandong, China. Zong Di was a devoted father and community leader. He was known as a dedicated teacher to his many students. He taught in several schools in Taishan including Baisha RuiYing High School and Taishan Yi Zhong (Taishan No. 1 High School). In 1989, He retired from his successful teaching career and moved to Toronto, Ontario, Canada. He became a well-respected leader in the Toronto Chinese community and served as president for the Taishan Yi Zhong Alumni Association of Eastern Canada. He was considered an excellent speech writer and regularly served as a speaker for various community events. He also worked as a factory manager at a frozen food company where he connected generations of people in his community to job opportunities. He was happily married to Feng Er Liang for 28 years until her passing in 1987. He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Ruizhu Chen; sons, Alan, Ken, and Simon, daughter, Manna; and six grandchildren. Online condolences may be made to scottwoodbridge.ca

Published in Toronto Star on May 11, 2020.
