BASSIL, ZORKA (BABA) With great sadness, the family of Zorka Bassil, announce her peaceful passing on December 30, 2019 at age 98. Beloved wife of the late Paul Bassil, mother to Starr, Tanya, and Mark, cherished grandmother (Baba) to Carlos, Arthur, Tamara and Jessica and great-grandmother to Sierra, April, and Zoe. Beloved sister-in-law to Dota and loving aunt to Peter, Spero, and Paul. Born in 1921 in Sofia, Bulgaria, after her parents were expelled during the Balkan wars from Turkey, Zorka immigrated to Niagara Falls, Ontario where she excelled in her academic studies and was voted outstanding all-round girl of the year. She was also a member of the girls' basketball team that took home the Central Ontario Championship for three consecutive years. Zorka and Paul settled in Toronto and, while raising three children, worked side by side to establish several successful restaurants, including Bassil's, Paul's Ranch House, and Toronto's first-ever Spanish-themed restaurant, Old Spain. They also operated restaurants at the Canadian National Exhibition and Canadian Broadcasting Corporation. Even in her later years, Zorka never slowed down. She opened Baba's Deli in Scarborough, and on weekends, you could find her selling baked goods, like her popular Burek, at St. Lawrence Market and craft shows. In her typical style, Zorka "enlisted" the help of her children and grandchildren, making it a full family affair while instilling them her tremendous work-ethic. Zorka was proudly active in the Macedonian community, serving as secretary during the early formation of St. Clement of Orhid Church, before joining the Board and serving on the Ladies Auxiliary Committee. Other committees where Zorka was a member include: Canadian Multicultural Consultative Council, Flood Relief Committee, Skopje Earthquake Committee, Folk Arts Council of Metropolitan Toronto, and the Liberal Women's Commission. On several occasions, Zorka and Paul received recognition from Macedonia for their contributions to the Canadian-Macedonian community. Known as "Baba" to many around her, Zorka was warm, gracious, and beyond generous, often welcoming newcomers to Canada in her home until they were established. An avid reader, Zorka was very engaged in global and political affairs. She also enjoyed bowling, classical music, crossword puzzles, and watching Jeopardy with her family. Zorka was a pillar in her community, bedrock to our family, and a loving and devoted mother and grandmother. She was the centre of our universe and will be deeply missed and forever remembered. Zorka's extraordinary life will be honoured at Heritage Funeral Centre, 50 Overlea Blvd., East York. Visitation will be held on January 3, 2020, from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral service to be held at 12 noon, January 4, 2020 at St. Clement of Ohrid Church at 76 Overlea Blvd., East York. In lieu of flowers, if you wish, donations can be made to the Alzheimer Society of Canada. Online condolences can be shared at

