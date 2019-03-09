Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ZSUZSANNA MARGIT (SUSAN) BOD. View Sign

BOD, ZSUZSANNA (SUSAN) MARGIT February 27, 1936 – March 7, 2019 With heavy hearts, we announce the peaceful passing of Zsuzsa (Susan), in her 84th year, at St. Joseph's Long Term Care in Guelph, Ontario. She will be dearly missed by her loving husband of 53 years, János (John). Much-loved mother of Erika (Frank) and Thomas (Keisha). Cherished Mama to Jessica, Jackie, Sophie, Leah and Olivia. She will be missed by all whose lives she touched over the years. Renowned for her Hungarian cooking and baking, her love of music, art, nature and singing opera, as well as her endless ability to listen and give guidance to whomever came through her door. Despite living through many hardships, her resilience and positivity was fortified by her philosophy of "being happy with what you have". She was dedicated to her family and friends and loved nothing more than to be surrounded by loved ones for meals, great debates and lots of laughter. Family and friends are invited to visit at the McKersie-Kocher Funeral Home, 114 Main St. E., Milton, 905-878-4452, on Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 2 to 5 p.m. A private family service has already been held. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations in memory of Susan to Princess Margaret Hospital or the Parkinson Canada would be appreciated by the family. Letters of condolence, shared stories and memorial donations may be left for the family online at

BOD, ZSUZSANNA (SUSAN) MARGIT February 27, 1936 – March 7, 2019 With heavy hearts, we announce the peaceful passing of Zsuzsa (Susan), in her 84th year, at St. Joseph's Long Term Care in Guelph, Ontario. She will be dearly missed by her loving husband of 53 years, János (John). Much-loved mother of Erika (Frank) and Thomas (Keisha). Cherished Mama to Jessica, Jackie, Sophie, Leah and Olivia. She will be missed by all whose lives she touched over the years. Renowned for her Hungarian cooking and baking, her love of music, art, nature and singing opera, as well as her endless ability to listen and give guidance to whomever came through her door. Despite living through many hardships, her resilience and positivity was fortified by her philosophy of "being happy with what you have". She was dedicated to her family and friends and loved nothing more than to be surrounded by loved ones for meals, great debates and lots of laughter. Family and friends are invited to visit at the McKersie-Kocher Funeral Home, 114 Main St. E., Milton, 905-878-4452, on Sunday, March 17, 2019 from 2 to 5 p.m. A private family service has already been held. As expressions of sympathy, memorial donations in memory of Susan to Princess Margaret Hospital or the Parkinson Canada would be appreciated by the family. Letters of condolence, shared stories and memorial donations may be left for the family online at www.mckersie-kocher.ca Funeral Home McKersie-Kocher Funeral Home

114 Main Street East

Milton , ON L9T 1N5

(905) 878-4452 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Toronto Star on Mar. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Toronto Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close