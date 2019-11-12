HORAWSKI, ZYGMUNT Zygmunt passed away peacefully at the age of 91, on Sunday, November 10, 2019. He is survived by his wife Daniela, his son Joseph (Linda), his two daughters, Adriana (Barry), Monica (the late Philip), his grandchildren Colleen, Natalie, and David, and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his grandson Michael and his siblings Jan (Wanda), Sodalia (Czeslaw), Alfreda (Werner), Michal and Alfonsyna. Born in Poland, Zygmunt served in the Middle East during WWII. Post war, he lived in England, Argentina and then settled in Toronto. He worked at Litton Systems Ltd. His gentle and sweet nature will be missed by everyone. We would like to thank the staff of the Sunnybrook Veterans' Centre for their care of Zygmunt. Rosary will take place at the Humphrey Funeral Home A.W. Miles – Newbigging Chapel, 1403 Bayview Avenue (south of Davisville) on the evening of Tuesday, November 12th at a time to be determined (please check www.humphreymiles.com). The funeral service will take place Wednesday, November 13th at 10:00 a.m. in St. Anselm's Catholic Church, 1 MacNaughton Road at Millwood Road. If desired, donations may be made to the Sunnybrook Veterans Centre, 2075 Bayview Avenue, Toronto M4N 3M5. Condolences may be forwarded through www.humphreymiles.com.
Published in the Toronto Star on Nov. 12, 2019