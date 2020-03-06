Home

Adolfo M. Almazan

Adolfo M. Almazan Obituary
On February 22nd, 2020, the Good Lord called Adolfo M. Almazan home, and gave him his wings.
Adolfo M. Almazan was born in Laur, Nueva Ecija, Philippines, on July 28, 1929. He served in the Korean and the Vietnam War.
He is survived by his loving and faithful wife of 62 years, Leonila G. Almazan, their four children: Godfrey Almazan (Margaret), Grace Sullivan, Guynemer Almazan (Eloise), and Gertrud Johnson, his five grandchildren: Sarah, Joshua, Amelia, Sofia and Liliyana, and his two great-grandchildren: Khylee and Santiago.
May he Rest in Peace.
Funeral services were held March 4th at La Vista Mortuary, National City.
Published in The Star-News from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2020
