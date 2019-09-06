|
|
Allan Jack Accomando, 88 - beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin, friend, journalist, sailor and teacher - passed away peacefully at his Bonita home on August 23. Born November 11, 1930, in Cliffside Park, New Jersey, to parents Marie Denove of Campagna, Italy, and Joseph "Winky" Accomando of New York. In 1949, Allan worked as a mail clerk for the New York Daily Mirror. In 1951, amidst the Korean War, Allan enlisted in the Navy. He spent two years on a mine sweeper where he started the ship's newspaper and later transferred to the Navy's School of Journalism. In 1955, he enrolled at New York University where he met the love of his life, Claire Hsu. On May 30, 1959, they were married and remained side by side for the next sixty years.
While at NYU, Allan was accepted into the Courant Institute of Mathematical Sciences, received his master's degree and began his professional career as a mathematics professor. In 1967, Allan took a position at San Diego State College and moved his family across country in a green and white Dodge Van. In 1970, he moved to Bonita to teach at Southwestern College for the next 28 years. He cherished his retirement, spending it with his family and endless amounts of books, films, operas and zoo visits. His thirst for knowledge never ceased. His love of family, infinite. He is survived by his wife, Claire; children Beth, Christina, and Danny (Caroline); grandson Tony; brother Richard; several cousins, nieces, and nephews. The family would like to extend their gratitude to the wonderful caregivers who supported Allan over the last few months.
Come celebrate Allan's life on Monday, September 9th at 1pm at Glen Abbey's Chapel of the Roses, www.glenabbeysandiego.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the National Hospice Foundation, the ACLU or the San Diego Zoo Global Wildlife Conservancy.
Published in The Star-News from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019