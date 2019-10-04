|
|
Armando "Sonny" Ramirez, loving husband, father, brother and friend passed away peacefully in his home on September 9, 2019.
Born in 1937 in San Diego, the first of 5 children to proud parents Victoria and Hipolito. Sonny grew up in the San Diego area pursuing interests in Track and Field, fishing and golf while attending San Diego High School. He continued his formal education at San Diego State University getting his bachelors in Business and his masters degree in Public Administration.
Sonny served in the US Navy for 8 years and was stationed on submarines during the Korean Conflict Era.
In addition to supporting his children's athletic interests, he dedicated countless hours to the Knights of Columbus at St. Pius X and served as the Grand Knight. He felt strongly about the political process and enjoyed reminiscing about his experiences as a delegate to the Republican National Convention in the 80's. Other hobbies included horse racing, going to the casinos, fishing and camping, caring for his roses, dancing and spending time with his family.
Sonny's greatest joy and true passion in life was his family. His eyes sparkled in the presence of his grandchildren, Amanda and Josephine and step-grand children Alex and Margo. His family was the center of his life and his devotion to making sure everyone was cared for.
He is survived by his wife Janice of 52 years; five children, Armand, Aaron, Adrian, Michelle and Rebecca; grandchildren, Amanda and Josephine; step grandchildren Alex and Margo; and sisters, Anna, Maria, Lydia and Rosalie. He will be deeply missed.
He was preceeded in death by his first wife, Louise; younger brother Robert; and parents Victoria and Hipolito.
A memorial service is planned for November 8, 2019 1pm at St. Pius X. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in the name of Armando "Sonny" Ramirez to St. Paul's Senior Services Foundation at the address below or online to donate now.networkforgood.org.
Attn: Todd Kaprielian, St. Paul's Senior Services Foundation, 328 Maple Street, San Diego, CA 92103.
Published in The Star-News from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019