Betty Lou (Emrick) Padelford was born in Dayton, Ohio, January 10th, 1934, the daughter of Bertha Seither and Troy Childers. She moved to Chula Vista as a teenager and lived most of her life in our family home in La Jolla. She passed away at the age of 86 on Memorial Day, May 25th, 2020, at Scripps Mercy Hospital in Hillcrest, San Diego. Her husband of 67 years, William (Bill) Padelford, and daughters Lori Padelford and Lisa Padelford were at her bedside during her final hours, sharing their love and saying goodbyes to their beautiful and brilliant wife and mother. Her daughter Cathy Padelford, who lives in the San Francisco area, was unable to be there because of CoVid-19 concerns. Betty Lou is survived by her husband William Brewster Padelford; her three daughters, Cathy Padelford and her husband Jeffrey Hill, with their children Travis and Tyler (grandchildren); daughter Lori and her husband Jon Walker, with their children Jeanne and William (grandchildren); and daughter Lisa Padelford; brother Leo Frank Emrick and his wife Debbie with their children Lea and Andrea. Her brother John Emrick predeceased her.

Betty attended Chula Vista High School, where she was captain of the cheerleading team and an honor graduate (Class of 1952). She enrolled as a Business major at San Diego State College fall semester of that year, but her undergraduate studies were interrupted by a call for me to serve in the U.S. Army. We were married July 18, 1953, and when I became an Army Recruit one month later, Betty joined me through a series of Army assignments in Indianapolis, Indiana; Barstow, California; and Tacoma, Washington. Betty resumed her studies at San Diego State fall semester, 1955, and received the Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Education (August, 1959), followed by the Master of Arts degree in 1961. Betty accepted a teaching position in the School of Business at San Diego State University and served as a Business Communications Professor from 1960 through 1968.

Betty followed her developing interest in psychology and philosophy by enrolling in the United States International University's (USIU) School of Human Behavior doctoral program in 1965. The degree of Doctor of Philosophy in Leadership and Human Behavior was conferred on Betty in June, 1973. Enrolling at USIU as a post-graduate student proved to be a life-changing event for Betty, because it was there she met and became a protegé of the renowned behavioral psychologist/philosopher Viktor E. Frankl, who was appointed to fill Sigmund Freud's chair at the University of Vienna. He became Betty's mentor, dissertation advisor, and friend, leading her to choose as her dissertation topic the testing of one of Dr. Frankl's theories involving the relationship between drug involvement and purpose in life. Dr. Frankl reported Betty's findings in his most recent book, "Man's Unheard Cry for Meaning." Betty and I were fortunate to renew her friendship with Dr. Frankl during a European vacation trip which brought us to Vienna in 1995. We enjoyed an afternoon with him as our "tour guide," visiting the grounds of the University and surrounding Viennese points of interest.

Betty Lou was admitted to Scripps Memorial Hospital's ICU in early October last year with abdominal cramping,. This was later diagnosed as septic shock, a condition few at her age survive, but she persevered for the eight months that followed with courage and strength. We are thankful for her determination, which gave us the gift of time to shower her with our love. Her resilience, brilliance, warm heart, and humor were present to the day she left us. Betty Lou's passing was without pain or fear; ready for her next great adventure, she made her own life decisions to the end.

