Earl Jenson was born in Grand Forks, North Dakota son of Elmer and Florence Jenson, the youngest of four sons. The Jenson family moved to Chula Vista when Earl was 8 years old when his father began working at Rohr Aircraft.

He graduated from Chula Vista High School in 1953 where he played football and was the MVP Varsity Pitcher. He became an avid outdoorsman during those years. His passion was ocean free-diving and spear fishing and he held the world record for spearing the largest White Sea Bass as a young man. Earl served in the Army Corps of Engineer overseas in Germany and married Dixie Wolfe in 1958. They were married for sixteen years when she passed away in 1970 and have two children, Brett and Dawn (Cuadras).

Earl worked as a medical supply salesman in the San Diego Area his entire career. Throughout that time, he continued to pursue his passion for the outdoors; fishing, hunting and spearfishing. In addition to the outdoors, he was an avid Padre and Chargers fan, enjoyed golf and a wide variety of outdoor activities.

He was a member of the American Legion, enjoyed gardening, cooking, and was always thrilled to get out in "The Rocking Chair" (his fishing boat), around the Coronado Islands when the fish were running!

At a high school reunion and with a shared mutual interest in medical supplies and missions, Earl reconnected with Betty Nelson (Kuebler), a former classmate and they were married February 29, 2004, in Alpine. During their fifteen-year marriage, Earl and Betty traveled to Norway and Russia in 2004 and 2006 with Agape Ministry on Medical Missions trips to bring medical supplies to villages in Siberia. He and Betty have been active in Alpine Christian Fellowship (Quest), and he loved spending time with his many grandchildren, passing on his love of fishing and hunting.

Earl is survived by his wife, Betty (Kuebler/Nelson) Jenson, Brett(son) and Kelly Jenson, Dawn (daughter) and Sammy Cuadras, 4 grandchildren, 18 step grandchildren and 4 step great grandchildren.

A Memorial Service will be at Quest Church, Alpine, on Friday, June 7th at 1:30 p.m.

In leiu of flowers, donations can be made to the or the Leukemia, Lymphoma Society of San Diego www.LLS.org. Published in The Star-News from June 7 to June 8, 2019