Felix Ugale, 71, of Chula Vista, passed away February 11, 2020. He was born May 3, 1948, in Chula Vista, California to Victoria L. Ugale and Felix U. Ugale. He was the first of 8 children. He spent his entire life living in Chula Vista and San Diego.
Felix was a star athlete in track and field at Castle Park High School. He was an exceptional sprinter and set several records during his high school career. He also played the trumpet as part of the marching band. After high school, he continued running track and field at Southwestern College.
Felix was drafted and served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War where he attained the rank of sergeant. He was severely wounded during his tour of duty and was awarded the Bronze Star Medal for valor and the Purple Heart for wounds received in combat.
Felix worked at the Post Office in Chula Vista for 33 years, retiring in 2007. Known for always smiling to his customers, he was well-known and liked throughout the community during his many years working there.
He was involved in helping to organize the annual reunion picnic for his high school alma mater, Castle Park. He stayed in touch with many of his former classmates while also making friends with new alumni.
Felix enjoyed traveling throughout the country and liked to visit its many national parks. He was also a frequent visitor of the San Diego Zoo. Felix liked listening to Creedence Clearwater Revival, The Beatles, Jan & Dean, The Beach Boys, James Brown, and Herb Alpert.
He is survived by his son, Michael, Hampton, Tennessee; his sister and spouse, Mary (Michael) Blair, Imperial Beach, California; his brother Richard, Chula Vista, California; his sister and spouse, Priscilla (John) Whalen, Hockley, Texas; his brother and spouse, Robert (Rocio) Ugale, Chula Vista, California; his sister and spouse Sandra (Anthony) Sims, Winchester, California; his brother and spouse, David (Summer) Ugale, Long Beach, California; 12 nephews; and 4 nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother Daniel.
A Celebration of Life was held on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at Funeraria del Angel Chapel in Chula Vista.
Gifts may be made to the San Diego Zoo in the memory of Felix Ugale: San Diego Zoo, P.O. Box 120551, San Diego, CA.
Published in The Star-News from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020