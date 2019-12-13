|
Geoff Harding passed away on November 26, 2019 at the age of 89 at his home in Sisters, Oregon with family by his side. Geoff was a loving husband and father and he will be greatly missed by his wife Fay and his son Keith.
Geoff was born in Margate, England and moved to the United States in 1966. He worked as a design engineer for Rohr, an aerospace company, until retirement at the age of 62.
Geoff and Fay enjoyed 27 years of retired life in Sisters, moving from San Diego after his retirement.
Geoff had many hobbies. He loved scuba diving and boating in California. In Sisters, Geoff was an avid hiker with the local hiking group and had climbed many of the peaks including the South Sister.
Geoff spent long hours helping build homes for Habitat for Humanity. Geoff and Fay also enjoyed exercising at the local gym in Sisters.
Geoff is survived by his wife Fay, son Keith, grandsons Jack and Sam and many stepchildren and grandchildren who loved him and will miss him dearly.
Published in The Star-News from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019