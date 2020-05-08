|
George Harry Wenzel
Dec. 23, 1922-April 3, 2020
George Harry Wenzel, a long time Chula Vista resident, died peacefully in his sleep at age 97 on April 3, 2020 in McCormick, South Carolina, surrounded by family and loved ones. Born in Norwalk, CT on Dec. 23, 1922, George first joined the US Navy in 1942, during WWII. In 1952, George was stationed to the North Island Naval Air Station. He remained a San Diego resident with his wife, Charlene Muriel Wenzel, and together they raised their three sons in the Chula Vista area. George was a decorated veteran of WWII, the Vietnam War and the Korean War. He is predeceased by his wife Charlene Muriel Wenzel, his son John Dotson Wenzel, and sister Marilyn McCauley. He is survived by his sons Donald Wenzel, James Wenzel, his sisters Cecilia Gwizdak and Alice Selleck, 9 grandchildren, and 13 great grandchildren. A celebration of his life will be scheduled in the future at Miramar National Cemetery.
Published in The Star-News from May 8 to May 9, 2020