Helen S. Mapes passed away peacefully on June 14, 2019, in Hanford, California. She was born on the family farm in Riverton, Nebraska, to C.O. and Agnes Strickland. The second of six children, she was raised on the farm where she helped with all forms of farm chores. Early on she attended a one-room school with about 20 students. She attended high school in Superior, Nebraska, where she was an excellent student, graduating as valedictorian of her class. Following high school Helen entered the work force as a secretary/administrative assistant, a career she pursued for 48 years, with breaks for child rearing.

Helen met Charles Mapes in 1937 and they married in 1940. They had three children: Robert, Richard and Carol. In pursuit of employment opportunities for Charles they moved frequently for the first 27 years of their marriage. They finally settled in Chula Vista, California, in 1967, which remained their home until 2017, when Helen went to live with her granddaughter in Hanford. Helen and Charles were married until his passing in 1992.

Helen loved her children and especially grandchildren. She was always available to help with grandchildren whenever needed. She also enjoyed travelling and had visited all of the major natural wonders of the United States and several foreign countries too.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents, all of her siblings, her husband, her son Richard and grandson Evan Mendoza. She is survived by her son Robert (Marcia), daughter Carol (Allan) Mendoza, six grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and five great, great grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at Chula Vista Presbyterian Church on June 28, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. Published in The Star-News from June 28 to June 29, 2019