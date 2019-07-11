JACKIE MCQUADE LANCASTER, 80, of Chula Vista, formerly of Richwood, WV, passed away on June 29, 2019. She was born on July 17, 1938, to the late Marian Herndon McQuade and Joseph Leo McQuade, of Oak Hill, West Virginia. Ms. Lancaster moved to Chula Vista in 1967 because she was attracted to the temperate climate. Ms. Lancaster worked as a social worker for the county of San Diego and as a teacher for students with special needs at St. John's Episcopal Church in Chula Vista. Later in life, she returned to college and earned her certificate to be a Marriage, Family, and Child Counselor. Ms. Lancaster also enjoyed her hobbies of square, round, and line dancing in two local clubs, attending writer's group at the Chula Vista Senior Center, dabbling in sculpture and painting, playing the guitar and the autoharp, and visiting local nursing homes. She also enjoyed an occasional trip to paradise, Hawaii. Once she retired she was very active in local politics as well as fighting the construction of high rises in Chula Vista. Ms. Lancaster also served as the Executive Director of National Grandparents' Day. Ms. Lancaster was the daughter of the founder of National Grandparents' Day, Marian McQuade. She is survived by her daughters, Robin Tobiasson-Devin, Chula Vista, and Jennifer Caster, Albany, Oregon, and her grandchildren, James Devin, Joe Malm, and Carly Malm. She is also survived by ten brothers and sisters who live around the country. A Celebration of Life on what would be her 81st birthday, July 17th, has been scheduled. [email protected] for details. Please donate to ACLU in lieu of sending flowers. Published in The Star-News from July 11 to July 12, 2019