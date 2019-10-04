Home

Jaime Quinonez


1948 - 2019
Jaime Quinonez Obituary
Jaime Quiñonez, a longtime resident of Chula Vista, passed away on September 20, 2019, at Kaiser Hospital in Clairmont Mesa, at the age of 71.
The son of Bernardo and Donatila Quiñonez was born on August 21, 1948, in Nazca, Ica, Peru. He spent most of his childhood in the country of Peru, later moving to Colombia, Curacao, and Mexico where he obtained his university/doctorate education and eventually worked as a general doctor in Tamaulipas, Mexico. He migrated to the U.S. in 1985 and continued his distinguished career in the medical field as proven by his medical service and contributions at Vencor and Kindred Hospital.
Jaime is survived by his wife Felicia Quiñonez; his son Dwight Quiñonez of Chula Vista, CA, and other relatives and friends.
Jaime enjoyed watching international, European soccer and staying informed with current events. He loved reading and listening to music, including Latin South American songs.
Jaime will always be remembered as being supportive, as a leader, as a mentor, and as a great public speaker for others to emulate.
Published in The Star-News from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019
