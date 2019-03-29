Jane Pressler Moyle passed away on Feb. 19, 2019, at age 67. Jane was born Nov. 16, 1951, at Balboa Naval Hospital, San Diego. She married Geoff Moyle in 1971, and they had one daughter, Jennifer.

Jane was an artist. Her eye for beauty and style were evident in the way she designed her welcoming home, the way she prepared food, and how she set her table for guests. Jane was also a fine artist, mostly using the medium of paint. As a volunteer mentor "Grandma," she shared her skill and love of art teaching foster students at San Pasqual Academy. Jane's work was seen in competitive community art exhibits throughout her life, including banner art chosen for display in cities like Escondido and San Diego.

Jane's most cherished role was mother to Jennifer Elizabeth Moyle. (To our unending sadness, Jenn predeceased Jane in 2014.) They supported each other, volunteered together, and even sometimes worked together, as they did at Big Sisters League. They shared an impish sense of humor that kept us all laughing.

In every endeavor, paid or volunteer, Jane gave full energy to help the most people possible. She was honored for her service at many events. In testament to her supportive leadership style are the lifetime friendships she maintained with past employees from the various professional positions she held.

Anyone who knew Jane understood they could always rely on her generous spirit.

Jane is greatly missed by her devoted partner Brian Smith and parents Millie & Wayne Pressler, siblings Kathy Epling (Robert), Jim Pressler and June Pecchia (Lance), and her niece Patricia & Aaron Petersen with their children Nick, Danielle and Savannah, and nephew Jon Epling with his daughter Mercedes.

Services held March 29, 2019, at Davis Cemetery & Arboretum. Published in The Star-News from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2019