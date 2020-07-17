John Nathan Gould was born June 29, 1939, in St. Louis, MO. After a long illness, he passed away June 11, 2020, at Emanual Hospital in Turlock, CA.

He is survived by his sister Helen McElvany of Los Banos, CA; his son John Gould Jr. of Fallon, NV; four daughters: Jonnie Germann of Sparks, NV; DaNalda Ellis of Oakdale, CA; Trea Bacon of WI and Deanna Blackburn of Merced, CA; along with numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents Dr. Victor & Jerry Gould and two brothers, Gerald Gould & Vic Gould and his wife, Sharon Gould, of 50 years.

When John was seven, his family moved to Chula Vista, CA, where they lived until 1967. Then he, his wife and three children moved to Los Banos, CA. He worked at McElvany Construction as a welder until his retirement.

John knew it was time to stop dwelling on past choices and was determined to never look back. He truly discovered his abundance of joy, peace and prosperity in every area of his life. He let God fill him with his spirit and let Jesus send him out into the world. John's life was built on the foundation of Jesus Christ. He knew that one day he would be in the presence of our Savior and the only thing that would remain is what was done to glorify Jesus. John had the grace to faithfully carry out the calling he was entrusted to him. It would be a blessing to see a list of all the people John led to the Lord. He believed that life on earth was the beginning of an eternity to serve and rejoice in the Lord. In heaven, God's generosity will be even more abundantly unleashed.

John was a man so full of love for everyone he met who did not know a stranger and was the first to help anyone in need. As he provided for others, God always took care of his family. Many trips were made to Mexico to feed the poor. There were a lot of people who gave to John's cause in the way of beans, rice, money, clothing, toys and whatever else they could offer to help the poor. He began "His Hands Extended" in the late 1970s. He not only had worship services every Sunday but also had a store with donated food and clothing. He even offered money to help people with their rent, utilities, gas ... whatever time of day or night. John was President of Full Gospel Men's Association. He also preached at many churches in California. He was so loved by many and will always be remembered as a true man of God. He will be extremely missed by many of his family and devoted friends. We will be with him again and, until then, John will always be in our hearts.



