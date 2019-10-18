Home

Maria Guadalupe Crenshaw


1943 - 2019
Maria Guadalupe Crenshaw Obituary
Maria Crenshaw of Chula Vista, passed away on October 1, 2019 at Scripps Mercy Hospital of Chula Vista.
Daughter of Jesus Garcia and Carmen Tirado born in Hermosillo Sinaloa Mexico on February 21, 1943.
She is survived by her daughters, Carmen Crenshaw and Silvia Mancillas; a son, Edward Crenshaw; 7 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.
A Mass is scheduled for Tuesday October 8th at 12:30pm, at Our Lady of Guadalupe of Chula Vista, burial to follow at La Vista Memorial Park of National City, California
Published in The Star-News from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019
