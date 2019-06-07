Resources More Obituaries for Maurice Masters Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Maurice E. Masters

1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Dr. Maurice E. Masters, a longtime Bonita resident, passed away on May 11, 2019, at the age of 96. Maurie had a long and distinguished career as an orthodontist in Chula Vista and San Diego, and many area residents owe their smiles to him.

He is survived by his four children, Dan Masters, Janet Mello, Catherine Moran, and John Masters, seven grandchildren, Stacey Hippert, Jason Moran, Amy Steveson, Jennifer Moran, Andrew Masters, Lindsay Ciota, and Charles Masters, and four great grandchildren, Cassidy Steveson, Braeden Steveson, Kayla Hippert, and Jayden Price. His wife of 68 years, Bernieta Harness Masters, passed away in 2012.

Maurie was born in Newton, Iowa on July 12, 1922 to Dan and Ethelyn Albee Masters. After graduation from high school in Newton he attended the University of Iowa, graduating from the Dental School in 1945 and being commissioned a Lieutenant (jg) in the U.S. Navy on the same day. He was immediately assigned to Camp Pendleton where, like so many others of the greatest generation, he got his first taste of life in California.

In 1946 he returned to civilian life but remained in the reserves and was called up during the Korean War. He was again assigned to Camp Pendleton. During that time Marine Corps Base, Twentynine Palms was opened and he was given the task of planning, designing, equipping and overseeing construction of the dental clinic on the new base.

He left the Navy as a Lieutenant at the end of the Korean War and returned to the University of Iowa for specialized training in what was then a new field of dentistry – orthodontics. After completing his training he returned to San Diego and established an orthodontic office on "pill hill." In 1958 he opened an office on Third Avenue near I Street in Chula Vista, becoming the second orthodontist to practice in the South Bay.

Maurie was active in the Elks where he was elected Grand Exalted Ruler, then State Vice President, then District Deputy Grand Exalted Ruler. He was also an active parishioner at St. Rose of Lima Church and later at Corpus Christi. He and Bernieta enjoyed traveling around the U.S., Canada and Mexico in their camper trailers as well as trips to Europe and Hawaii. They were among the first to travel the highway to Cabo San Lucas when it opened in 1973.

A mass of Christian burial will be held at Corpus Christi Church in Bonita on Tuesday, June 18 at 10:00 AM. Interment with military honors will be at Fort Rosecrans National Cemetery on Wednesday, June 19 at 9:30 AM. Published in The Star-News from June 7 to June 8, 2019