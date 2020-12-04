Max Lamb was a fun-loving, good man. He was a friend and coworker to many, but to a lucky few, he was the head and heart of a family. Max was married for over 60 years to Sandra, and they had two children, Vince and Diana. Together as a family, they spent many happy summers fishing, hiking and camping with his sister, Penny, and her family.

Max spent his childhood in Enid, Oklahoma. Then his parents, Melvin and Aileen, moved the family to California, where he attended Chula Vista High School. He spent most of his adult life in Imperial Beach where he worked at Staples & Wymore Furniture Store. He did whatever it took to support his family, sometimes working two or three jobs to make ends meet. It was this work ethic that made him a leader among his peers, and a role model for his children and many of their friends. His positive influence can be seen in the lives of his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

In his later years, Max really seemed to hit his stride when he became a grandpa. His world revolved around some little girls in Bakersfield. He made the long drive to attend soccer games and birthday parties. As those girls grew, he helped them with household projects, yard renovations, and car maintenance. When he became a great-grandpa, Max would watch this new generation play football, more soccer and lots of hockey. After many games, win or lose, there would be a ceremonious dunking of oreos in milk.

Max went home to be with the Lord the day before Thanksgiving, 2020. His family will forever be thankful for his unwavering support, unconditional love, and uncompromising commitment.

At his request, no services will be held.

