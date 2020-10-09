It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our beloved mother Nancy Lynn Masters of Chula Vista (formerly of West Virginia). She passed away peacefully with her family by her side on September 10, 2020, at 6:33 p.m.

Survivors include her son Mike Masters and her daughters Jamie Woolrich, Mary Masters and Jodie Masters-Nunn. She had 9 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, John Masters, both of her parents, Virgil and Mary Carl and her baby brother Joseph Carl.,

Nancy was a retired from the County of San Diego where she worked hard for 20 years.

We love and miss her dearly. She was a very strong woman who always put her family first. We find comfort in knowing that she went peacefully and is now reunited with her loved ones who passed before her.

Her services will be held at Miramar National Cemetery on November 23, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. She will be buried on the opposite side of our loving father's headstone with the words that she herself chose: "Honey I'm Home."

