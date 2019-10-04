|
Patricia Feneis, 89, of Bonita, California, passed away September 14th. She was born on a farm in Otter Tail County, Minnesota. She attended St. Benedict's College in St. Joseph, Minnesota, St. Cloud Teacher's College and San Diego State Teacher's College. She taught school in Minnesota, San Francisco, San Diego, and Chula Vista. She taught 31 years and loved kindergarten children.
Patricia helped start St. Pius X Church, attended St. Rose of Lima, and was a charter member of Corpus Christi Catholic Church in Bonita. She belonged to the Altar Society, Crafter's, Women's Auxiliary and the Holy Rosary Society of Corpus Christi Catholic Church.
Patricia passed away peacefully in her home. She is survived by her daughters Susan and Jean, her granddaughter Alysia Zvanut Feneis, and her son-in-law Donald Zvanut.
Patricia's Memorial Mass will be held at Corpus Christi in Bonita. Interment will be at Fort Rosecrans, with her husband, Al, who preceded her in passing.
Published in The Star-News from Oct. 4 to Oct. 5, 2019