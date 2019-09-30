|
|
Loving Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, and Friend
Patsy Marie Tessitore, age 86, born in San Diego, Ca, passed away peacefully on September 10, 2019. A longtime resident of Chula Vista, Ca. She is survived by daughter Marie Aubol, daughter Gail Richardson, son John Tessitore, 7 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren.
She was loved by many.
Celebration of Life will be held
October 13, 2019 at 12:30 p.m.
Chula Police Officers Association
49 3rd Avenue, Chula Vista, Ca 91910
Published in The Star-News from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019